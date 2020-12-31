MCSO: Inmate at Marion County Jail dies following seizure

INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate at the Marion County Jail died after having a seizure early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Romulo Rivera was found unresponsive after a reported seizure around 1:30 a.m. Rivera was pronounced dead at 1:59 am. after receiving treatment from the jail’s medical staff and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, according to MCSO.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the matter.

Rivera has been in custody since April 6 on charges that include four counts of intimidation. There was also an active warrant for Rivera out of Johnson County for five charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.