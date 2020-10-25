Martinsville police search for man after attempted child abduction

MARTINSVILLE — A little girl was able to break free of a man who grabbed her while she was riding her bike in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police say they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an attempted child abduction in the area of Crone Lumber, near the Artesian Little League fields at 425 West Douglas Street.

The girl told officers that she was riding her bicycle with friends when she became separated from the group. Once separated, a man came out of a close by wooded area and grabbed her by the arm. The girl told police that she was able to break his grasp and ran into the woods, where she hid until she found her friends. Once reunited, the group rode their bikes back to the girl’s house. The girl then told her mother what happened, and law enforcement was notified.

The man who grabbed the girl is described as roughly 50 years old with a medium build, green t-shirt and blue cap.

The Martinsville Police Department and Indiana State Police searched the for the man but were not able to find him.