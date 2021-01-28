Marion County prosecutor to give update on Adams Street mass murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will provide an update Thursday on the deadly shooting that killed six people, including an unborn child, on Adams Street over the weekend.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m.

Investigators said the shooting happened early Sunday morning at a home in the the 3500 block of North Adams Street.

According to an IMPD incident report, a teen first alerted police to the horrific scene after he was shot. Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound not far from the home.

He told investigators that his older brother was responsible for shooting his family.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

Investigators described the killing as “mass murder” and took the 17-year-old suspect into custody Monday.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released because he is a juvenile. He is expected to be charged as an adult.