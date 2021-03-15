Marion County Coroner’s Office releases identities of victims in quadruple homicide; 7-year-old among deceased

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified four people shot to death on Saturday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the victims were 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

All four were shot to death at a home on Randolph Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The quadruple slaying was reported Saturday night. Officers responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. at New York and North Randolph streets. A woman was shot in the upper back; at the hospital, she provided police with information about a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street.

Police found the victims dead in the home.

The case also set off an Amber Alert and the search for a 6-month-old child. Police said they located the girl unharmed Sunday morning. That led to the cancellation of the Amber Alert.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre in connection with the shooting after a SWAT operation.