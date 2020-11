INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in shooting on the east side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Denny Street around 5 p.m. Monday where they found a man had been shot.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephan Cannon. The coroner said he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation.