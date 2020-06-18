Man, woman face murder, neglect charges in death of 4-year-old New Castle boy

NEW CASTLE — A man and woman are facing murder and neglect charges in relation to the death of a 4-year-old boy.

After an investigation that spanned several months, Jacob Davis, 28, and Michelle Key, 34, were charged Monday with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The boy died in January at a trailer home in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. Davis called authorities to the home after he said he found the boy unresponsive in the living room. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities described the boy as “extremely pale, extremely thin to the point his knees were extremely large when compared to the legs” with “cuts, abrasions, and bruising over most of his body. Most notable was a cut over his right eye and the eye appeared swollen shut.”

Officials said the boy weighed just 25 pounds and was 3’3″ tall.

An autopsy found the boy died due to complications of severe dehydration and malnutrition and neglect, according to a probable cause affidavit.