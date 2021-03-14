Man wanted in connection with deadly Indianapolis shooting taken into custody in Floyd County

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police said an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a woman and set off a search for a 7-year-old boy.

The shooting was reported after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court. Officers found a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded; their initial investigation indicated the shooting was domestic in nature. A 7-year-old boy was seen leaving the scene in a gray-colored vehicle.

He was located, unharmed, around 12:15 a.m., according to IMPD. Police continued their investigation through the early morning hours and identified Marco Pacheco-Aleman as a person of interest.

Deputies in Floyd County found Pacheco-Aleman’s vehicle stopped along a highway. They took the 28-year-old into custody after learning he was wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting on Lickridge Court.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Due to the nature of the case, IMPD is encouraging anyone in an abusive relationship to seek assistance from one of the Domestic Violence Awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center, which can be reached at 317.920.9320 or through their website.

If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, please contact our non-emergency line at 317.327.3811 so that an officer can respond to assist.

Video from earlier story: