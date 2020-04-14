Man wanted for NYC murder, woman arrested on drug charges in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted for murder in New York City and a woman were arrested in Hancock County Tuesday after a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Around noon Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says an officer with the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team noticed a New York registered white 2017 Honda Civic on Interstate 70 west bound, near mile marker 129 in Henry County.

When investigating the vehicle for traffic violations, the officer conducted a BMV registration check on the license plate and discovered that the vehicle was flagged out of New York City as being involved in a murder and that the occupant was reportedly armed and dangerous, according to HCSO.

With help from several other law enforcement agencies, officers conducted a traffic stop after a brief pursuit on I-70 WB at mile marker 109 in Hancock County.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Habib Muhammad and 22-year-old Khusbu Patel at the scene.

During the investigation, officers found several pounds of processed marijuana, as well as crack cocaine, LSD, heroin and Xanax pills in the vehicle or on Patel’s person, according to HCSO.

The sheriff’s office says they also learned that Muhammad was confirmed/wanted by the New York City Police Department for a recent murder in their city.

Muhammad and Patel were taken to the Hancock County Jail for processing.

Muhammad is facing the following charges: murder, resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and two counts of possession of controlled substance.

Patel is facing the following charges: dealing in marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of controlled substance.