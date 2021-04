Police investigate after a man is stabbed on Grant Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a stabbing on the east side that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition Sunday.

Police were called to 100 block of Grant Avenue for a reported stabbing around 7 p.m.

The man was reportedly stabbed on the porch of a home.

A woman was arrested and is facing charges. Police have not yet released a motive.