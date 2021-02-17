Man taken to hospital after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the east side early Wednesday.

IMPD received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a person shot in the 700 block of N. Denny Street.

Police said a man was shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and was described as stable at last check.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside in front of the residence.

This is not the only overnight shooting incident. Community Hospital South received a walk-in gunshot victim sometime before 2 a.m. That shooting may have been accidental.

Both shootings are under investigation.