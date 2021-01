INDIANAPOLS — A man who was shot on Sunday on Meridian Street died on Monday evening, according to IMPD.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 8200 block of South Meridian Street.

Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash and a man in “serious condition” suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man died on Monday after he was taken to the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.