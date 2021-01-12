Man sentenced for role in death of Boone County Dep. Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man tied to the 2018 shooting death of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett has been sentenced to 40 years.

John Baldwin Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

As part of Baldwin’s plea deal, other charges related to Pickett’s death, including murder, were dismissed.

According to News and Tribune, Baldwin was sentenced to 35 years in prison and five years of probation.

Baldwin and two other men, Anthony Baumgardt and John Ball, were arrested in connection with Pickett’s death.

Police were serving a search warrant in March of 2018 when they spotted Baldwin, who was wanted on a parole violation.

Baldwin and Baumgardt led police on a chase. During the pursuit, the car slowed down to let Baumgardt out.

Pickett was chasing him on foot when Baumgardt fatally shot him.

Baumgardt pleaded guilty to shooting Pickett and was sentenced to life in prison.

Ball provided the gun used to kill the deputy. He pleaded guilty to seven charges. He was sentenced to 46 years in January.