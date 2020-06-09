Man pleads guilty in shooting death of Fishers police dog, sentenced to 6 years

FISHERS, Ind. – A man who shot and killed a police dog during a chase in Fishers last year learned his sentence this week.

Richard Garrett Jr. pleaded guilty to four of the 14 counts he faced in connection with the November 2019 incident that resulted in the death of K9 officer Harlej: striking a law enforcement animal, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

The sentencing order called for 6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. A judge signed the order Tuesday. As part of his plea deal, the other 10 charges against him were dismissed.

Garrett is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, running to the Saxony community, attempting to break in to at least two homes and shooting Harlej at point blank range after the dog caught up to him.

Garrett’s legal troubles are far from over.

He faces murder charges in Marion County as part of nearly two dozen counts related to a crime spree from Oct. 13 through Oct. 20. Those charges include a deadly shooting and an Oct. 17 hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old man.

The Marion County case is still pending.