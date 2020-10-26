Man linked to death of Deputy Jacob Pickett to plead guilty, face 40-year sentence

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man involved in the death of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett has agreed to a plea deal.

John Baldwin Jr. will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement. He was also given a habitual offender enhancement.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Baldwin would be sentenced to 40 years, with 24 years in the Department of Correction, 11 years in Community Corrections and 5 years suspended to probation. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Several other charges, including murder and drug-related offenses, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Baldwin and two other men—Anthony Baumgardt and John Ball—were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Deputy Pickett in March 2018.

Police were serving a search warrant when they spotted Baldwin, who was wanted on a parole violation. Baldwin and Baugardt took off, leading to a police chase; Pickett was one of the responding units.

The pursuit ended at the Indian Springs Apartment complex where police said Baldwin slowed down to let Baumgardt out. Pickett and his K-9 partner, Brik, pursued Baumgardt on foot, leading to Pickett’s deadly shooting.

Baumgardt pleaded guilty to shooting Pickett and was sentenced to life in prison. Ball pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced to 46 years in January.