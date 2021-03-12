Man known as ‘Brian Kil’ to be sentenced for several charges including child porn, extortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who preyed on young girls, their families, and schools in central Indiana will be sentenced Friday morning.

Buster Hernandez, better known as “Brian Kil” created panic threatening when he threatened mass casualties at two high schools and the Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse.

The Plainfield High School principal is expected to speak. One of the victim’s mothers, who won’t be speaking, wrote a letter to the judge.

Last February, Hernandez pleaded guilty to the “sextortion” of numerous minors across the world, including at least six in Indiana, and in at least two other countries.

His charges include child pornography, threats, extortion and witness tampering.

Investigators believe the crimes started in 2012 and went up until he was caught in August of 2017.

Hernandez contacted victims between the ages of 12 and 15, through more than 300 social media accounts.

He would demand sexually explicit videos and photos and threaten to murder, rape, kidnap and hurt them if they didn’t give him what he wanted.

One of those threats was to the Shops at Perry Crossing, where he threatened to bring a gun and explosives to the mall. He named a certain teenager in those threats, saying it was her fault.

He also made threats to Plainfield and Danville high schools between late 2015 and early 2016.

The threats caused the evacuation and closure of the schools and several businesses.

Hernandez reportedly told prosecutors he wanted to be the “worst cyber terrorist who ever lived.”

He is expected to get a lifetime sentence and have to pay restitution to the victims.

Following the sentencing, there will be a news conference where the Assistant U.S. Attorney who persecuted the case will speak, as well as investigators who helped with the case from the FBI, Indiana state police, and the Plainfield and Brownsburg police departments.