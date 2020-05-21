Watch Live
Man found shot to death inside car downtown; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a homicide investigation downtown after a man was found shot to death inside a car.

Just before 3 a.m., an IMPD officer was patrolling when someone flagged them down in the area of Washington and Pine streets.

The officer found an adult male inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting may have happened in the area of English Avenue and Gray Street. IMPD set up a large perimeter so personnel can work safely.

The investigation is in its early stages. Detectives are talking to witnesses and working to find out what led to the shooting.

