INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is dead after they were called to do a welfare check early Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to the 2600 block of Westbrook Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

A man called officers after he said he came home to find his roommate suffering from a gunshot wound in the back bedroom of the house.

Officers determined the man was dead upon their arrival.

Police do not believe this was a random act.