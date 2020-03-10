Man faces murder charge in 20-year-old Indianapolis cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of a man murdered in Indianapolis nearly two decades ago finally got some long-awaited justice Tuesday. Prosecutors announced DNA evidence led to an arrest and murder charge in a 20-year-old cold case.

The killing took place in October of 2000. A man was found strangled and sexually assaulted inside a room at The Dollar Inn on Keystone Avenue.

The name of hotel changed over time, but the murder mystery remained unsolved until now.

“None of us ever want to have an open unsolved case,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Captain Roger Spurgeon. “It always bothers me to have those having over my head.”

According to court records, a house cleaner found the victim with his wrists bound by tape. His legs were bound by a cord.

Captain Spurgeon served as lead detective on the murder more than 19 years ago and is proud the family of Arthur McPhaul finally has some preliminary answers.

“I'm relieved and gratified I'm able to close the book on this case,” said Spurgeon.

The suspect, William Swain, currently lives in Elkhart, but police believe he lived in Indy at the time of the killing.

William Swain

Although fingernail scrapings were found on the victim’s neck, in 2000 that DNA didn’t match any suspects in the state database. In July of last year, prosecutors claim that DNA came back as a match for Swain and a finger print taken from a phone at the crime scene was also tested and matched Swain as well.

“I mean we just didn't have the sophistication in 2000 to be able to analyze the evidence we had,” said Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears.

According to the affidavit, during an interview with police, Swain denied ever visiting the Dollar Inn and denied knowing the victim. Still, police and prosecutors believe the case illustrates how there’s no time limit for finding justice.

“I hope the community is happy to know our police department takes these things very seriously,” said Spurgeon.

“There's no time limit on murder cases and I think that's important now more than ever because technology is improving,” said Mears.

Swain is due in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail without bond.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video