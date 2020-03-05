Man faces murder charge after shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend on the north side of Indianapolis.

Just after 11:20 p.m. on February 29, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were called to the 5200 block of Leone Place in response to a caller who stated they had been shot at that location.

Officers arrived to find a man — whose name has not yet been released — suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and despite the best lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, according to IMPD.

Detectives investigated the shooting, and on Monday, 29-year-old Theo Sanford was arrested.

On Wednesday, Sanford was formally charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

CORRECTION: After originally stating that the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Leon Place, IMPD now says the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Leone Place, on the city’s north side.