Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 60-year-old man is dead after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with an Anderson police officer, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, APD says officers responded to multiple calls regarding a man firing a gun in the 100 block of West 29th Street.

Police say the initial responding officer arrived as shots were being fired by the suspect.

Multiple witnesses reported that the man pointed the firearm at the officer and that the officer ordered the man to drop the gun several times, but he refused, according to APD. Authorities say the officer and the man exchanged gunfire, and the man was injured in the exchange.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

APD says the officer involved was not injured and is currently on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The name of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.