Man convicted of murder in 2018 shooting of 16-year-old Lawrence girl

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS – Tighe Bibbs, 22, has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Lawrence teenager, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday.

In addition to murder, Bibbs was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license. The prosecutor’s office says a jury returned the guilty verdicts Tuesday night after a three-day trial.

Authorities arrested Bibbs in April of 2019 at a home on Indianapolis’ near east side after investigators received an anonymous tip regarding his location. He was wanted on a murder warrant in the death of 16-year-old Shiloh Britton, who was killed on Dec. 6 of 2018 in Maison Gardens near East 42nd Street and Post Road.

Officials say Britton was found with a gunshot wound to the head when her mother entered her bedroom to wake her up for school.

According to court documents, detectives discovered she’d been messaging with someone on Facebook named “OG Willow” and traced the account to Bibbs. The two exchanged messages about meeting up the night Britton was killed, and authorities said Bibbs’ cellphone records placed him in the area near Britton’s apartment at the time of the murder.

Police said surveillance video showed Bibbs entering Britton’s apartment complex a few minutes after midnight and then leaving 11 minutes later. A minute after that, the same person, believed to be Bibbs, came back with a “dark-colored item in his right hand.”

A friend told police that Britton was previously dating a person called “Willow,” but the two had broken off the relationship after “Willow” cheated on her. The friend said the pair was “constantly arguing over trivial things” but would still “hang out and smoke marijuana together.”

Bibbs’ sentencing hearing has been set for May 17.