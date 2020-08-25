Man charged with child solicitation after investigation by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON — A 47-year-old man is facing child solicitation charges after attempting to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl that he had been messaging with online, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

On August 18, Bloomington police say they initiated an investigation into Jonathan D. Hendershot, of Springville, who works as a semi truck driver. Hendershot added an account ran by a Bloomington officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on Facebook and began sending sexually explicit messages, including photos of his erect penis, according to BPD.

After a few days, Hendershot made plans to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl at Olcott Park in Bloomington. Hendershot arrived at the park around 9:20 p.m. on August 21 and was taken into custody.

Police say during his interview, Hendershot initially lied, but eventually admitted to sending sexually explicit messages, including photos of his penis, to who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. He also admitted that his intentions were to meet the girl at the park and have sex with her.

Hendershot was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces felony charges of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor and child solicitation.