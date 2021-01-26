Man charged after social media video shows speedometer hit 213 mph on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing reckless driving charges after a police were tipped off to a social media video that shows a Lamborghini being driven at speeds up to 213 miles per hour on I-465.

Indiana State Police say the video was uploaded November 18 and allegedly shows a black Lamborghini stop in the left lane of I-465 near the 9 mile marker. The vehicle then accelerates rapidly, passing other vehicles on the roadway, with video showing the speedometer reach a speed of 213 mph before the driver decelerates.

During a follow-up investigation, ISP Crash Reconstructionists estimated the vehicle’s speed at 198 mph as it passed another vehicle, according to state police.

In January, investigators turned over their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, who reviewed the case and filed reckless driving charges against 33-year-old Gabriel Sleiman.