Man arrested on murder charge for alleged role in deadly Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the shooting happened inside a business in the 5200 block of East 38th Street just after 7 p.m. on December 18.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Keon Dunlap suffering from injuries consistent with a shooting. Dunlap was taken to I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives investigated the killing and were able to identify an alleged suspect.

On December 29, detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Brandan Gray for his alleged involvement in Dunlap’s death. Gray was arrested and charged with murder.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).