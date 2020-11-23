Man arrested in connection with woman’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– A man was arrested late last week in connection with the murder of a woman in October.

The shooting happened on Oct. 11 around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Washington St. When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Sarah Blackwood with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

On Nov. 20, police arrested Johnny Viverette Jr., 32, on preliminary murder, felony murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charges.