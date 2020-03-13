Man arrested in connection with deadly February shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly February shooting.

IMPD said Daniel Blackwell, 21, faces preliminary charges of murder, felony murder and robbery. He was taken into custody on March 6, when detectives with IMPD Homicide and Violent Crimes executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Holly Springs Place.

Blackwell is suspected of shooting and killing Jeremiah Harden on Feb. 27. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Eagles Watch Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving 911 calls about gunshots in the area. Officers found Harden unresponsive; he was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Harden’s death a homicide. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Video from previous story:

