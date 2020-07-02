Man arrested in connection to deadly disturbance on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another is arrested after what police initially believed to be a road rage incident. Now detectives are investigating it as a disturbance.

35-year-old Kory White has been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. He’s currently being held without bond.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 30th and Arlington, on Indianapolis’ east side.

“It’s usually pretty quiet right here. I never seen anything like that, no,” said neighbor Ashley Goodpaster.

Last night was the first time, but she’ hoping it’s the last. Goodpaster and another neighbor tell FOX59 they were inside when they heard a series of gunshots. Before they could get outside, police lights filled their homes.

“Last night I came out, and there was already lots of police officers, and the fire department was out. I talked to the neighbors who said they heard a loud crash, like a car crash. And then they heard another crash like maybe they hit each other twice, and then they heard three gunshots,” said Goodpaster.

When police arrived on the scene, both cars were blocking the street.

“On this incident, it looked like it was a road rage incident. One of the cars was the victim, one of the cars we believe was the suspects,” said IMPD Captain Lawrence Wheeler.

Up to 50 police officers responded to the scene. Many were already in the area conducting a separate investigation. Police say the motives behind road rage can be similar to other violent crimes.

“It’s kind of just fits into the same mind. People are angry at each other and shooting at each other. So just cause it’s on the road doesn’t make much of a difference,” explained Captain Wheeler.

But now police are calling this a disturbance. Neighbors hope this violence doesn’t become a trend in their east side neighborhood.

“It’s very scary, the children, yes. I don’t even want to come outside right now. I’ve been crying for that family and the guy. I feel terrible for that family.”

We’re waiting for the Marion County Coroner’s office to release the identity of the victim. They are waiting until next of kin is notified.