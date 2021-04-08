Man arrested for December shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a shooting in December on I-465.

The incident happened Dec. 12, 2020 around 6:45 p.m. A person reported their vehicle had been shot at along the interstate near Michigan Road.

Troopers found a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle and bullet fragments were recovered. Detectives were able to use the evidence to determine a suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Covington.

An arrest warrant was issued in March and police arrested Covington on April 6. He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit.