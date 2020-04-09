Man arrested after deadly shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an arrest was made earlier this week in connection with a deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened on April 4, just after 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Shadeland Ave.

The victim, an unidentified woman, was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) credited community support in locating the suspect, 26-year-old Tyree Henning. He was arrested Monday on a preliminary murder charge.