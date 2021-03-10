Loaded handgun at school leads to arrest of Ben Davis Ninth Grade Center student

INDIANAPOLIS– A student from the Ben Davis Ninth Grade Center was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found in the student’s possession.

School administrators responded to a report of a student having a weapon at the school and contacted resource officers to begin an investigation.

When the student arrived on the school’s campus, a search was conducted and a loaded handgun was found.

The school issued this statement as part of their reporting of the incident to parents:

We appreciate the Ben Davis Ninth Grade Center administrators and our school resource officers immediately implementing our school safety plan. This is a great example of our community working together to keep our students and school safe. We encourage parents to speak with their students about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to a staff member or school resource officer. See Something, Say Something continues to be our greatest asset in school safety. Anonymous tips may be reported on our SafeSchools Alert system, which can be accessed through the “Alert Us” icon on our district website or through the SafeSchools Alert App.