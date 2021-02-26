Liberty woman shot and killed by police; incident now under investigation by ISP

LIBERTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department said they got a 911 call just before 1 a.m. reporting a woman walking in the middle of US 27 South.

Liberty police officer Lorenzo Shepler responded to the area and found the woman standing in the middle of the road.

According to police, when Officer Shepler approached the woman and attempted to move her, she began to resist and a struggle ensued. At some point, the woman reportedly pulled out a knife and advanced toward Shepler.

The officer then fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon striking the woman at least one time.

The woman was flown by medical helicopter to Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

She later died from her injuries. Police have identified her as Maggie A. Dickerson, 29, of Liberty, Indiana.

Officer Lorenzo Shepler has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

At the request of the Liberty Police Chief and the Union County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police will investigate the shooting.

Once complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Union County Prosecutor.