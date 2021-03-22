Lebanon police arrest Indy man after multi-county chase on I-65

LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested early Monday in Lebanon after a police pursuit on Interstate 65.

According to Lebanon police, an officer spotted a car speeding on I-65 North near the Brownsburg/Whitestown exit (mile marker 133) around 2:37 a.m. The driver was identified as Bradley Moore, 38, of Indianapolis.

The officer tried to pull Moore over, but when the officer knocked on Moore’s window, he restarted the car and traveled north into Clinton County with Lebanon police in pursuit.

Officials said Moore was wanted in two counties for resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and theft.

Several times during the chase, police say Moore tried to ram police vehicles. The suspect eventually got onto southbound I-65 and again tried to ram police cars.

Moore was stopped when his vehicle hit tire deflation devices set up by Indiana State Police and Lebanon police. He continued to evade police with heavy damage to his tires, eventually crashing into a median.

Moore’s car hit a police vehicle before officers were able to block him in near the 139 mile marker. Police say Moore got out of his car and ran off before police caught up to him in the 700 block of Cox Avenue.

Police say his preliminary charges include:

operating while intoxicated

reckless driving

reckless driving in work zone

criminal recklessness

resisting with a vehicle

leaving the scene of an accident

possession of marijuana

possession of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of heroin

No officers were hurt during the chase, but Moore was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared.