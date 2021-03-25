Lawrence police investigate deadly shooting at Waffle House.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Waffle House at 7290 Pendleton Pike just before 3 a.m. for a report of an alarm followed by 911 calls of shots fired.

Officers told a CBS4 videographer there was a disturbance in the parking lot involving at least two people who knew each other.

“We believe the individuals involved were at least known of or by each other – if not directly perhaps indirectly,” said Gary Woodruff with Lawrence police.

One person was shot and later died at the hospital, according to police.

“No community is immune. We see that occurring in every corner of central Indiana and we’re always saddened when it occurs within Lawrence,” said Woodruff. “Even one homicide is one too many.”