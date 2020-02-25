Kroger thief takes cart, money when Speedway firefighters respond to emergency, police say

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — When Speedway firefighters had to rush out of Kroger in response to an emergency, a thief took their cart and money to purchase groceries, according to the Speedway Police Department.

Police are hoping to catch the person responsible.

On January 23, SPD says firefighters with the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger to buy groceries for the fire house.

When they returned from their run, someone had taken their cart and money.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Detective Joe Harmon at 317-246-4340 or leave a tip at 317-246-5300.