Kokomo police say teen arrested for shooting 12-year-old

KOKOMO — A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Kokomo Tuesday.

Family members said the boy was outside for a family cookout when shots were fired.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Terrace Meadows Apartments.

Witnesses told police a vehicle drove through the parking lot of the complex, and the driver started shooting towards a group of people.

“Information was given [to] us was the description of the vehicle. Officers stopped it a short time later,” said Kokokmo Police Department Captain Tonda Cockrell.

Police don’t know if the child was the target. Officers arrested a 17-year-old who could face an attempted murder charge.

The 12-year-old is expected to survive.

“They’re not old enough to know really what they’re doing. Anybody can be killed,” said Pastor Jack Woodard with the Kokomo Ten Point Coalition.

Pastor Woodard works with his organization to help stop the violence.

Woodard and police said the violence has recently been getting out of hand.

“I’ve been here 70 years, and I’ve never seen this type of violence that we’re experiencing right now,” Pastor Woodard said.

“We’ve had a couple of other shootings in the past week with younger people and in a public park. Two of those incidents, the victims didn’t have life-threatening injuries and chose not to cooperate with investigations,” Captain Cockrell said.

Even though the Kokomo Ten Point Coalition has been limited this summer due to COVID-19, Woodard is ready to hit the streets again because he sees too many young people going down the wrong road.

“It’s a dead-end street, and somebody is going to lose their life. Somebody is going to go to jail, and it’s not a future that you really want to live,” Pastor Woodard explained.

The 17-year-old suspect is currently at the local juvenile detention center. Anyone with information should call Kokomo police.

KPD said they will start patrolling the hot crime spots more often.

Police believe the 17-year-old was the only one to pull the trigger but added that more arrests could come in the case.