Kokomo man charged with murder in February shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.– The Hoard County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday a man now faces a murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard.

In early February, Young-Beard was found shot and killed in the backyard of a home on Courtland Avenue, and investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub inside the home.

Shortly after the shooting, three people were arrested. Troy Wilson and Uriah Levy were charged with criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Steven Allen was charged with aiding, inducing and causing criminal confinement.

On Friday, officials announced Levy now also faces a murder charge in addition to his previous charges. Levy is currently in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Prosecutor Mark McCann said the case is still under investigation and urged anyone with information should call Detective Scott Purtee of the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7322.