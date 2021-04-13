ISP: Woman arrested on drug-related charges after causing 3-vehicle crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman was arrested Monday evening on several drug-related charges after she caused a three-vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police.

State police responded to State Road 3 at the intersection of Riley Road in New Castle and found three cars blocking the right two northbound lanes.

ISP says as a trooper began to assess the scene, he was approached by a local ER doctor who had witnessed the crash and “instinctively began to triage the drivers of the damaged vehicles.”

She told the trooper that two of the drivers appeared to be uninjured, but the driver of one vehicle appeared to be non-responsive and was fading in and out of consciousness. That driver was taken to the Henry Community Health Hospital for treatment.

During his investigation, the trooper learned that 48-year-old Melissa K. Terry, of New Castle, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi northbound on State Road 3. State police say she later admitted she was reaching for a bag on the passenger side floorboard.

ISP says Terry didn’t see two cars that were stopped at the stop light at the intersection and struck the rear of a 2017 Fiat driven by a 52-year-old New Castle woman. The impacted caused the Fiat to strike a 2017 GMC truck driven by a 73-year-old man from Eaton, Ohio.

The trooper found a rock-like substance, a powder-like substance and drug paraphernalia in Terry’s vehicle during his investigation, according to state police.

In addition, Terry was found to be wanted on active arrest warrants from both North Carolina and Virginia.

ISP says Terry was evaluated and released by ER staff before being taken to the Henry County Jail on the following charges:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of narcotic drug

Misdemeanor operating while intoxicated (endangerment)

Misdemeanor public intoxication

Misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia

Virginia warrant – full extradition (possession of dangerous drugs)