ISP trooper arrested for sexual battery, false informing

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind.– Officials say an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper was arrested Thursday morning in southern Indiana on charges of sexual battery and false informing.

Ryan L. Griffith, a four-year veteran of ISP, is accused of touching the female victim “in an unwanted manner” at a private residence in Crawford County, investigators say. The incident took place on Feb. 27, while Griffith was off duty.

He’s also accused of providing false information to investigators. A special prosecutor reviewed the case and filed charges of sexual battery, a felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.

Griffith is being held on a $7,500 cash bond at the Crawford County Jail and is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. An internal investigation will follow to determine departmental discipline.