ISP searching for driver of truck after multiple thefts from INDOT garage

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police (ISP) are hoping someone can identify a truck seen in surveillance photos after thefts at a Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) garage.

The first incident happened on Oct. 16 at 120 Shortridge Road, on the east side of Indianapolis.

ISP investigators say the suspect entered the facility by climbing a fence and then stole several items, including tools and a license plate from the back of an INDOT truck. The plate is blue and has the number 60077.

Police say the suspect placed the stolen plate on the back of the white, single-cab Ford truck seen in the surveillance photos. ISP noted the truck also had an emergency light mounted on the roof.





Photos provided by Indiana State Police

Then, just two days later, police say the suspect returned to the facility and stole more tools. This time, he was wearing a yellow reflective vest and a hard hat while driving the same Ford truck.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Indiana State Police Post at 317-899-8577. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).