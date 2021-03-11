ISP: Nineveh man involved in multi-county chase fatally shot by officers after reaching for rifle during standoff

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police announce a man who fired at officers was shot and killed by police Wednesday following a multi-county chase. Officials say officers opened fire and fatally struck the man when he again picked up a rifle after a five hour standoff.

According to a preliminary investigation, it began around 11:40 a.m. when police in Brown County put out an alert for neighboring police agencies to be on the lookout for Martin Louis Douglas Jr., 30, of Nineveh. They said Douglas was believed to be armed and was on his way to Bartholomew County to possibly harm someone.

A Columbus police officer then spotted Douglas’ maroon Ford truck near County Road 450 South and County Road 300 West in Bartholomew County. When the officer tried to pull Douglas over, he refused to stop and kept driving.

Other officers soon joined in the pursuit, including troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit continued on area roads in southwest Bartholomew County and northern Jackson County, where Jackson County deputies also joined in the pursuit.

Douglas was reported to be driving erratically and speeding. He successfully avoided tire deflation devices placed in an attempt to stop his truck.

Police say Douglas eventually struck a tire deflation device near Country Road 300 West and State Road 58, just south of Columbus.

According to ISP, Douglas then fired approximately fifteen rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at pursuing officers. Officers then returned fire.

Investigators believe at least three police vehicles were struck by rounds from Douglas’s weapon in the altercation, including two Columbus police vehicles and an Indiana State Police SUV.

Douglas then continued driving north and entered a cornfield near County Road 300 West and Deaver Road, stopping his truck several hundred feet off the roadway.

SWAT team officers soon arrived as officers attempted to negotiate with Douglas during a five-hour standoff.

ISP officials say around 5:30 p.m, Douglas got out of his truck and picked up a second AR-15 style rifle from a box in the rear of his vehicle. ISP SWAT team members then fired and struck Douglas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

No officers were injured in the incident. This case remains under investigation as ISP detectives will conduct multiple interviews in the coming days and review any pertinent information and any possible video.