ISP investigating after man shot by police in western Indiana

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in western Indiana.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at US 36, just north of Clinton, IN.

State police say a deputy from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a vehicle that was traveling northbound well above the posted speed limit.

The driver didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit. Officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, which flattened the driver’s tires on one side.

That’s when police say the suspect, identified as Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began to fire shots out of his rear window, striking one of the police vehicles. No officers were injured.

Roby continued on the flattened tires until losing control and exiting the roadway.

Police say Roby exited his vehicle, brandished a handgun and fired at officers. Several officers returned fire, resulting in Roby being struck and injured.

Roby was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment before being flown to Indianapolis for further care.

Police say Roby was driving a stolen vehicle from Evansville, where he allegedly committed a carjacking by forcing someone out of the vehicle by shooting into the air.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the investigation continues.