ISP: Crawfordsville man faces numerous charges after leading police on nearly 30-mile pursuit before crashing

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man is facing numerous charges after leading police on a pursuit through two counties Monday before crashing near Scottsburg, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says the incident began at about 1 p.m. when a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a red 2012 Honda Civic on I-65 southbound, near the 56 mile marker in northern Jackson County. After briefly speaking to the trooper, the driver — identified as 30-year-old Mitchell W. Jones — fled southbound on I-65, state police say.

Numerous troopers helped pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a tire deflation device deployed by a trooper near the 48 mile marker but continued southbound despite two deflated tires. The vehicle eventually entered Scott County as it continued southbound. It struck additional tire deflation devices near the 34 and 29 mile markers in Scott County.

As it approached the Scottsburg exit, the vehicle struck the rear of a semi pulling a trailer that was traveling southbound on I-65, according to ISP. Neither Jones nor the semi driver were injured.

State police say Jones resisted arrest at the scene before being taken into custody and spit on numerous officers and EMS personnel after he was apprehended.

Jones was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for evaluation before being transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

In all, the pursuit spanned nearly 30 miles.