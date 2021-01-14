ISP arrests 5 men on child solicitation charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested five men Thursday on child solicitation charges after an investigation that began in early December.

State police say the investigation was launched after a concerned citizen in Lawrence County reported that multiple men had allegedly solicited an individual, who they believed to be a 15-year-old girl, to commit sexual acts with them.

ISP says they launched five separate investigations and worked closely with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office throughout the investigations, which included “numerous” search warrants and analysis of electronic communications between the suspects and victim.

Once the investigations were completed, they were reviewed by the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, and then submitted to the Lawrence County Superior Court 1, where it was determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of the five suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for each. Search warrants for the suspects’ residences and electronic devices were also issued.

State troopers successfully served the five arrest and search warrants simultaneously in four different counties across the state, according to ISP.

All five suspects were arrested without incident and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.

The evidence seized during these search warrants is being analyzed for the possibility of other offenses, and additional charges are possible.

The following five men were arrested and charged:

58-year-old Roger Keith, of Coal City, was arrested for felony child solicitation.

25-year-old Thomas Pinnick, of Mitchell, was arrested for felony child solicitation.

35-year-old Brandon Dipasquale, of Bloomington, was arrested for felony child solicitation.

47-year-old Travis Henry, of Bloomington, was arrested for felony child solicitation.

24-years-old James Wheeler, of Paoli, was arrested for felony child solicitation.

“I commend not only the teamwork and cooperation to successfully serve five warrants at the same time in four counties but also Trp. [Robert] Whyte for his tireless hard work on these investigations.” said Sgt. Greg Day. “Without a doubt, this investigation has saved young girls in our community from becoming victims to such alleged predators.”

Sgt. Day reminds parents that these dangers are ever-present and a real threat to our vulnerable youth. He encourages parents to closely monitor the types of apps and the communications that their children are using on social media.