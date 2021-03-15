ISP: 3 arrested after drugs, counterfeit money, driver’s son found in car following traffic stop in Peru

PERU, Ind. — Several people were arrested Saturday after police found drugs, counterfeit money and the driver’s 8-year-old son in a vehicle following a traffic stop in Peru, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 7:20 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a 2006 Pontiac passenger car on U.S. 31, near Miami Road 200 North, for allegedly traveling 79 miles per in a 60 mile-per-hour zone. Authorities say the car was driven by 30-year-old Ashunta Irby-Douglass, of Gary, and contained several occupants.

State police say while the trooper was speaking with Irby-Douglass, he noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from vehicle. The trooper also noticed other indicators of criminal activity, and more officers arrived to assist, according ISP.

State police say during a search of the Pontiac and its occupants, officers found marijuana, unidentified prescription medication, suspected Xanax, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and Oxycodone. Officers also found about $6,100 in counterfeit United States currency, ISP added.

Irby-Douglass’ 8-year-old son was in the car and was released into a family member’s care, according to state police.

Further investigation revealed that Irby-Douglass was driving without a valid operator’s license.

Irby-Douglass faces charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, neglect of a dependent, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

21-year-old Gabriel Irby, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of marijuana, two counts for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.

20-year-old Tadijah Davis, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

All three were incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

20-year-old Dymond Bible, 20, also from Indianapolis, was issued a summons to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.