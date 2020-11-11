Investigators release video of arson on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators on Tuesday released video from an arson case that left a couple’s home on Indianapolis’ north side significantly damaged.

At about 3:45 a.m. on November 7, firefighters were called to a home in the 1200 block of East 91st Street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a sleeping couple was awakened by their dogs to find that a fire had broke out on the rear deck. The couple and their dogs were able to escape before the fire reached the interior their home.

The fire quickly took hold and spread the length of the wooden deck, fueled by a large amount of split wood for the fireplace underneath, according to IFD.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Occupants inside the home at 1231 E 91st St escaped this fiery scene after someone intentionally set their home on fire at 3:44 AM on 11/7 Have information? Please help us by calling #CrimeStoppers of Central IN at 317-262-TIPS (8477), mobile P3tips app or https://t.co/sqNXv2TWR9 pic.twitter.com/KuutNlPrxl — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) November 10, 2020