Inmates claim innocence in Kokomo kidnapping, homicide case

KOKOMO, Ind. - For the first time, we are hearing from two of the inmates facing charges after an investigation into a homicide and kidnapping in Kokomo.

They tell us they are innocent.

It's been two weeks since police said a woman -- LaShay R. Young-Beard -- was found shot to death behind a home in Kokomo and investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub with duct tape on his mouth.

The victim reportedly had binding on his wrists and ankles too.

The man told police he had been confined at the home for 11 days by people known to him and Young-Beard. He told KPD he had been confined, beaten and burned with hot water at the home over a period of several days.

Young-Beard was found dead in the backyard of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

In early February, three men were arrested. Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, was arrested and faces preliminary charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

Uriah Levy, 30, faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Steven Allen, 28, faces a preliminary charge of aiding, inducing and causing criminal confinement.

According to police, a video was discovered during the investigation that showed two additional victims had been confined, beaten and tortured at an east side Kokomo home in the fall of 2019.

Investigators interviewed the people in the video and police said they confirmed the incident and told officers about a second incident in the winter of 2019.

One victim was a 24-year-old male and the other was a 22-year-old female who told investigators she was raped during the second incident. KPD said both victims claimed they were scared for their lives, so they did not report the incidents to law enforcement. As a result of these two additional investigations, on Feb. 12, investigators obtained arrest warrants from Howard Superior II Court for the arrest of several people. Wilson, who was already named in the initial investigation, now faces additional preliminary charges including criminal confinement, aggravated battery and rape. Jamie A. Travis, 33, Amanda Bogue, 32, and Brittany Causey, 21, face preliminary charges, including criminal confinement and battery. In all, six people are now facing charges in connection to this investigation. So far, no one has been charged in Young-Beard's murder. On Tuesday, Wilson claimed he was at the home when Young-Beard was shot. Wilson is not charged with murder and told CBS4 he does not know who killed her. He claims the video was found on his phone because someone sent it to him. He said he knows the man and woman in the video. "She was intimidated with a torch," said Wilson. "It was just on. It was on and got close to her face, not actually touching her." He said the two people in the video were never confined or beaten. "They were never held against their will. They went home. They went home with each other," he said. CBS4 reporter Kelly Reinke asked Wilson if he ever saw the man who was found in the bathtub earlier this month. Wilson said he knew the man, but he did not duct tape him. Wilson insists he is innocent. Causey was booked into jail on February 12. She also claims her innocence. "I was not involved," she said. "I was just at the place for a place to stay because my parents had kicked me out." She said she sometimes stayed at the house where LaShay was found. As for the man in the bathtub, Causey claims she had nothing to do with that either. "Every time I had seen him there, he was never confined, and he always seemed like he was okay," she said. Officials said the investigation is still active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.