Indy shooting victim’s former classmate wants people to ‘be better’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- IMPD detectives are investigating The Circle City’s 40th homicide in just 60 days after a man was shot and killed on the northwest side around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Covered Bridge Apartments in the 6700 block of Barnwood Trace to find a man dead.

Shaquille Roberts says the victim was a former high school classmate of his.

Roberts is familiar with this kind of violence. He said while growing up in Gary, he lost friends and even a family member to violence.

"Coming from where I come from, a lot of people don’t get to see 20 years old. A lot of people have died in high school that I know. Some people die right after high school," Roberts said.

He knows violence is not worth it.

"Living a life of crime isn’t what it’s wrapped up to be. There’s more to life than what you see on TV and right outside your door," Roberts said.

He sees people choose that path every day.

"You go left or you go right. The choice is yours. You might have things in your life that are pushing you to a certain direction, but it’s up to you to determine, 'Am I going to resist?' or 'Am I going to do better?'” Roberts said.

Currently, police don’t have any suspect information to share for Saturday morning's homicide.

The victim is described as an adult male

"A lot of people that have been dying in our city are in their 20s, some people are teenagers. No one deserves to lose their life no matter what they are doing. Only thing we can do as a community is, you know, send your thoughts and prayers to his family and everyone else losing their life in the city," Roberts said.

The details surrounding the shooting are limited, but Roberts would like to see people do better.

"A lot of people don’t come from homes where they preach to their kids do right by your neighbor, do right by yourself," Roberts said.

He said the only way to avoid a life of crime is to choose a different path and choose to live for tomorrow.

"Don’t get comfortable because this is your norm. You know, live outside the norm and just to be a different person. Be better than what you are right now," Roberts said.

The identity of the man killed Saturday morning will be released once family is notified.

Homicide detectives are talking to witnesses about the shooting.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.