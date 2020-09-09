Indy man faces robbery, kidnapping charges after investigation into e-commerce robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man on robbery and kidnapping charges after an investigation into two e-commerce robberies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Covert Robbery Unit investigated the two e-commerce robberies in August.

Through “many investigative tactics,” detectives determined Dujuan Lucas to be the suspect.

Police found Lucas in the 11200 block of Redskin Lane with an active robbery warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was granted, and evidence from robberies in August 2020 was recovered, according to IMPD.

Lucas was interviewed and arrested on four counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping.

Lucas’ arrest was for his alleged involvement in the following robberies:

August 8, 2020, 3036 Redskin Lane- IP20079205

August 23, 2020, 11200 Redskin Lane- IP20085019

Anyone with further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).