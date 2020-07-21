Indy man faces charges after ISP says stolen gun found following road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of a stolen gun following a road rage incident in Grant County, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to I-69 on a report of a person having fired a gun.

A preliminary investigation by state police shows a 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was driving a semi-tractor, pulling a trailer, southbound on I-69 near the 266 mile marker. The semi-tractor was allegedly cut off by a 2007 Ford Mustang driven by 53-year-old Jerry Steele, of Indianapolis. When the driver of the semi honked his horn, Steele allegedly held a handgun out of his window and fired a shot into the air.

Authorities located the Mustang stopped near the 251 mile marker in Delaware County. During the the investigation, officers found a nine millimeter Ruger handgun in Steele’s vehicle, according to ISP. State police say the gun had been reported as stolen from Marion County.

Steele was booked into the Grant County Jail to face criminal charges for possession of stolen property and intimidation with a deadly weapon.