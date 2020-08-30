Indy family reacts to death of murder suspect in loved one’s case

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an unsolved murder case from 2008 is speaking about the passing of a suspect involved in the case.

The victim is the daughter of a well known community activist in Indianapolis, Reverend Malachi Walker, of Young Men Inc.

“I’ve said it since day one, I don’t want to see anybody die as a result of our daughter’s death,” Rev. Malachi Walker said.

It’s been 12 years since Chanelle Walker-Wells was murdered inside her home, and the case remains unsolved.

“The detectives have always said there were two persons involved,” said Chanelle’s mother, Dawn Walker.

This week, the Walker family received news from a reliable source that one of those suspects died.

“I’ve been kind of numb and in and out of tears. I’m just sad because I can say I wanted justice a different way,” Dawn said.

The Walkers say they’ve anxiously waited for justice all these years, but it didn’t turn out the way they thought.

“It’s always been our plea that someone would come along and have more information. All we ever got from the detective was that they were 99.9% sure that these two individuals were involved. They just didn’t have enough evidence,” Dawn explained.

It’s also not the closure Rev. Walker was desperately craving either.

“I did want to look him in the face and tell him I forgive him, but now I don’t have the chance to [do] that, so I don’t have that closure that I was looking for,” Rev. Walker said.

Now, he’ll find it through his faith.

“That closure right now to me will come by me repeating those same words and asking God and say God forgive him for he knows not what he did,” Rev. Walker said.

“I’m sorry for that family even though others may not be. It’s a tough place to walk in. Until you walk in those shoes, you shouldn’t have a lot to say. You never know when it’s going to happen to you,” Dawn said.

The Walkers say Chanelle always looked for the best in people, so they’ll honor her legacy by doing the same.

“Thanks for the prayers, but why are you praying for us? Pray for the other family. Pray for the young man’s family,” Rev. Walker said.

We reached out to police for more information on this case and are waiting for more information from them.

If you have any info about the murder of Chanelle Walker-Wells, call police or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.